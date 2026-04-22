IPL, MI vs CSK: Head-to-head record and notable stats

Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in Match 33 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. The rivalry, also known as IPL's El Clasico, will renew at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two sides, which have 10 titles between them, have produced several riveting encounters over the years. Have a look at the head-to-head record and notable numbers.

Record Neck-to-neck competition The greatest rivalry in IPL history has seen several memorable and riveting encounters. And the competition has been neck-to-neck. Across 39 head-to-head meetings, MI have a 21-18 lead over the Yellow Army. However, CSK has been dominant lately, winning four out of their last five encounters against MI. The two sides have also clashed in four finals, with MI winning three.

Information At Wankhede Stadium The two sides have squared off 13 times at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL. The hosts have an 8-5 lead over CSK on this ground. MI thrashed CSK by nine wickets in their last clash at Wankhede Stadium (2025).

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Stars How Rohit, Dhoni have fared in this rivalry Both MI and CSK await the return of former captains, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, respectively. According to ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni has 772 runs at an average of 35-plus (SR: 130.62) against MI in IPL history. Meanwhile, Rohit (972) eyes the 1,000-run mark against CSK in the tournament. He would join Virat Kohli (1,174)and Shikhar Dhawan (1,057) with this mark.

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