IPL: Biggest wins by balls remaining (successful chase)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) in a low-scoring IPL 2026 thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. The Royal Challengers bowled DC out for 75 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood ran riot in the Powerplay. In response, RCB claimed a nine-wicket win with 81 balls remaining. This is now the second-biggest win in IPL history by balls.

#1 MI: 87 balls vs KKR, Mumbai, 2008 According to ESPNcricinfo, Mumbai Indians (MI) top this tally. The five-time champions claimed a record win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural IPL edition at Wankhede Stadium. They chased down a mere 68 in just 5.3 overs. Sanath Jayasuriya's 17-ball 48* anchored the chase after Sachin Tendulkar fell early. MI won the low-scoring thriller with 87 balls remaining.

#2 RCB: 81 balls vs DC, Delhi, 2026 As mentioned, RCB's latest win versus the Capitals is now second here. This is the only other win in IPL history with 81 balls remaining. Notably, Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood reduced the Capitals to 8/6 within the Powerplay. However, DC crawled their way to 75 in 16.3 overs. The Royal Challengers won by nine wickets in just 6.3 overs (81 balls remaining).

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