IPL: Batters with most half-centuries in sub-20 balls

Ending his run drought, Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran smashed a brilliant 63 off just 21 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. This was his maiden fifty of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which powered him to several milestones. According to Cricbuzz, he became the second batter to record five-plus half-centuries in sub-20 balls in the IPL.

#1 Abhishek Sharma: 6 times Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma tops this tally. Half of his 12 IPL half-centuries have come in less than 20 balls. His tally in the league also includes two tons. As of now, the left-handed dasher has racked up 2,256 runs from 87 IPL games at a strike rate of 170.00. Overall, he owns 44 fifty-plus scores in the shortest format.

#2 Nicholas Pooran: 5 times As mentioned, Pooran's blazing knock against MI saw him smack a half-century off 16 balls. This was the fifth instance of Pooran recording a half-century of sub-20 balls in IPL history. Overall, the Caribbean batter has 15 half-centuries in the league. He owns 2,438 from 99 IPL games at an average of 32.07. His strike rate is nearly 165.

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