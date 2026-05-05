IPL: Which team has successfully chased 200-plus totals most times?

Mumbai Indians kept their 2026 Indian Premier League playoff hopes alive with a stunning six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Stunning knocks from Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton helped the hosts chase down 229. This marked MI's highest successful run-chase in IPL history. Here are the teams that have successfully chased 200-plus totals most times.

#1 Punjab Kings: 11 times Punjab Kings top this list by a fair distance, having successfully chased down 200-plus totals 11 times. Three of those instances came in the ongoing season. Notably, PBKS hold the two highest successful run-chases in not just IPL history, but T20 cricket. They chased down 265 against Delhi Capitals this season and 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.

#2 Mumbai Indians: 7 times Mumbai Indians are now behind PBKS, having chased down 200-plus totals as many as seven times. According to Cricbuzz, they broke a tie with Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (six each). As mentioned, MI recorded their highest successful chase in IPL history. Their previous highest was 221 runs against KKR on the same ground earlier this season.

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