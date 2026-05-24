IPL 2026: Three teams in contention for last playoff spot
What's the story
The final double-header of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to be a nail-biter, with Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vying for the last playoff spot. After PBKS's emphatic victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, Delhi Capitals (DC) have officially been knocked out of contention. Now, all eyes are on Sunday as these three teams look to secure their places in the top four.
Playoff prospects
RR and PBKS's scenarios
Rajasthan Royals can secure a playoff spot by winning their last league match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. From 13 games, RR own 14 points and can get to 16 if they win. However, if they lose or the game gets abandoned, their chances of making it to the playoffs would be over. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings's qualification depends on two results going in their favor: MI beating RR and Delhi Capitals defeating KKR. PBKS have 15 points (NRR: +0.309).
KKR's challenge
KKR's path to playoffs
Kolkata Knight Riders face a tough challenge in their last league match against Delhi Capitals. If MI beat RR, KKR will need to also win against DC at Eden Gardens. KKR will have to win by a huge margin to surpass PBKS as both sides will be on 15 points each. This means they would either have to win by at least 77 runs or chase down the target in 12.1 overs or less.