IPL 2026: Three teams in contention for last playoff spot

Rajasthan Royals can secure a playoff spot by winning their last league match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. From 13 games, RR own 14 points and can get to 16 if they win. However, if they lose or the game gets abandoned, their chances of making it to the playoffs would be over. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings's qualification depends on two results going in their favor: MI beating RR and Delhi Capitals defeating KKR. PBKS have 15 points (NRR: +0.309).

KKR's challenge

KKR's path to playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders face a tough challenge in their last league match against Delhi Capitals. If MI beat RR, KKR will need to also win against DC at Eden Gardens. KKR will have to win by a huge margin to surpass PBKS as both sides will be on 15 points each. This means they would either have to win by at least 77 runs or chase down the target in 12.1 overs or less.