Six wickets in under 10 runs! RCB attain massive feat
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hammered Delhi Capitals (DC) in a low-scoring IPL 2026 thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. The hosts perished for 75 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood ran riot in the Powerplay. DC were in shambles at 8/6. RCB, who comfortably chased down the total, are the first side to take six wickets in under 10 runs.
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RCB's special milestone
A Dream Start! 🤩— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood swing #DC’s fortunes into doldrums 👊
Relive their spell ▶️ https://t.co/CgtgazSP4O#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/dXL5WhU3e2
Start
Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood rock hosts
Bhuvneshwar struck early after RCB elected to field. He dismissed Sahil Parakh on the match's second ball. Hazlewood joined the attack, striking twice in his first two balls to get rid of KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi. Tristan Stubbs survived the hat-trick ball before being removed by Bhuvneshwar. DC skipper Axar Patel also fell in the same over.
Information
Six wickets for eight runs; lowest Powerplay score
Hazlewood continued his wrath by dismissing Nitish Rana, with DC in shambles (8/6). Abishek Porel and David Miller somehow survived the next two overs. DC crawled to 13/6 in six overs, the lowest Powerplay score in IPL history.