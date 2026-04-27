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Six wickets in under 10 runs! RCB attain massive feat
RCB bowled DC out for 75 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Six wickets in under 10 runs! RCB attain massive feat

By Parth Dhall
Apr 27, 2026
11:38 pm
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hammered Delhi Capitals (DC) in a low-scoring IPL 2026 thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. The hosts perished for 75 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood ran riot in the Powerplay. DC were in shambles at 8/6. RCB, who comfortably chased down the total, are the first side to take six wickets in under 10 runs.

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Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood rock hosts

Bhuvneshwar struck early after RCB elected to field. He dismissed Sahil Parakh on the match's second ball. Hazlewood joined the attack, striking twice in his first two balls to get rid of KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi. Tristan Stubbs survived the hat-trick ball before being removed by Bhuvneshwar. DC skipper Axar Patel also fell in the same over.

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Six wickets for eight runs; lowest Powerplay score 

Hazlewood continued his wrath by dismissing Nitish Rana, with DC in shambles (8/6). Abishek Porel and David Miller somehow survived the next two overs. DC crawled to 13/6 in six overs, the lowest Powerplay score in IPL history.

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