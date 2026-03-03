IPL 2026: RCB to host five matches at Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have confirmed that they will host five of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 home matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The decision comes after months of uncertainty following a stampede during RCB's victory parade on June 4, 2025, which killed 11 people. The incident raised serious concerns over crowd safety and event preparedness, leading to a temporary suspension of cricket at one of India's busiest venues.

Suspension details The stampede incident and subsequent developments The tragic incident led to the suspension of cricket at Chinnaswamy Stadium, with even its allocated Women's World Cup matches being shifted elsewhere. A high-level review was conducted by several state agencies and the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Committee was formed. Its recommendations were key to restoring cricket at the venue. On January 17, 2026, Karnataka government conditionally approved resuming cricket operations at Chinnaswamy Stadium, provided certain conditions set by authorities are met.

Return announcement Formal clearance for RCB to return to Bengaluru On February 12, 2026, a formal clearance was given for RCB to return to their home ground. The franchise expressed its gratitude toward the Karnataka government, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the Karnataka Police for their support in facilitating matches in Bengaluru. "The collective efforts to ramp up infrastructure and safety measures in time for the IPL season have ensured that the defending champions will play majority of their home games in their home ground," an official statement from RCB said.

Advertisement

CEO statement M. Chinnaswamy Stadium holds immense significance for RCB RCB's CEO Rajesh Menon stressed the significance of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as more than just a home ground; it's where their team identity comes alive. He said, "The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players, inspiring them through every phase of the game." Menon added that after detailed discussions and completing necessary permissions, they are pleased to confirm five matches in Bengaluru.

Advertisement