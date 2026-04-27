IPL 2026: Rinku Singh becomes first player with this double

It required a thrilling Super Over to separate Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 at Ekana Stadium. KKR, who slumped to 93/7, reached 155/7, thanks to Rinku Singh 's 83* (51). He also took four catches and scored the winning runs in the Super Over. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rinku is the first batter with 80-plus runs and four catches in an IPL game.

Knock Rinku's single-handed effort powers KKR Rinku came in when KKR, who were rocked early by Mohsin Khan, slumped to 31/4. The former steadied the ship with Cameron Green as KKR crossed 70. However, Mohsin's wrath reduced the visitors to 93/7. Owing to Rinku's effort, KKR not only survived but posted a competitive total. He added 62 (30) with Sunil Narine, with 56 (24) coming off his bat.

Information Rinku's incredible finish The final over, bowled by Digvesh Singh Rathi, made a difference. Rinku smashed 4 successive sixes, evoking the memories of his majestic knock from the 2023 edition. Rinku eventually smashed 83 off 51 balls (7 fours and 5 sixes).

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Fielding Four catches by Rinku In a match that went down to the wire, LSG managed 155/8. And four of those batters were caught by Rinku. The KKR dasher took catches of Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, and George Linde. He also took one catch in the Super Over (Markram). As mentioned, Rinku is the first player with 80-plus runs and four catches in an IPL match.

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