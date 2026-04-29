Rajasthan Royals' highest successful run-chases in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Punjab Kings in Match 40 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in New Chandigarh. The Royals chased down 223, courtesy of a brilliant partnership between Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey. The win not only snapped PBKS' unbeaten streak but also gave RR their second-highest successful chase in IPL history. Here are RR's highest successful run-chases in the tournament.

#1 224 vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020 RR stunned PBKS by chasing down 224 in the 2020 game in Sharjah. Steve Smith (50) and Sanju Samson (85) set the base, but the required run rate kept soaring. However, Rahul Tewatia (53) turned out to be the game-changer. After managing just 17 runs from the first 23 balls, he slammed 36 runs from the last eight balls as RR won in the final over.

#2 224 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024 RR made a tremendous comeback to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in the 2024 match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Jos Buttler starred with a brilliant ton as RR chased down 224 on the very last ball. RR flew and posted 76/1 in the Powerplay. Buttler, who looked rusty early, broke free just at the right time. His ton meant RR made 103 runs off the final eight overs.

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