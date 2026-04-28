IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals snap winning streak of Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals have finally snapped the winning streak Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Riyan Parag-led side beat PBKS in Match 40 after chasing down 223 in Mullanpur. RR once again stumbled in the middle overs after a fine start by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, Shubham Dubey and Donovan Ferreira tuned up as their heroes.

Chase How the chase started Sooryavanshi started the chase with his usual bravado, smashing Arshdeep Singh for an audacious maximum. He blazed his way to a 16-ball 43. However, Arshdeep ended his stay in the fourth over. This didn't stop Jaiswal, who smashed the left-arm seamer and took RR to 84/1 in six overs. RR slowed down in the next few balls, losing Dhruv Jurel before 10 overs.

Finish PBKS bowlers shine in final overs Although Jaiswal completed his half-century, he fell to Chahal in the 12th over. RR skipper Riyan Parag, who has been in a downward spiral, then showed some form. However, his 16-ball 29 was ended by Chahal. Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey joined forces thereafter, smashing Arshdeep and Lockie Ferguson to steal victory from the jaws of defeat.

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Milestone Third-most 50-plus scores for RR Jaiswal smashed 51 off 27 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a six. He added 50-plus stands with both Sooryavanshi and Jurel. According to Cricbuzz, this was Jaiswal's 20th fifty-plus score for RR in the IPL, the third most after Jos Buttler (25) and Sanju Samson (20). Jaiswal raced to this landmark in just 75 innings.

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Information Riyan continues his poor form RR skipper Riyan's 29 tonight was his highest score of IPL 2026. Across nine innings this season, the right-handed batter has scored just 117 runs at an average of 14.62. His tally includes a strike rate of under 125.

Information Chahal takes three wickets Chahal was the match's standout bowler, taking three wickets for 36 runs from his four overs. He bowled seven dot balls in the match. Chahal now has 228 wickets from 182 IPL games at an average of 23.12.

Start Prabhsimran Singh's fifty bolsters PBKS PBKS started well after RR elected to field. However, they lost an in-form Priyansh Arya (29 off 11 balls) in the Powerplay. While Prabhsimran Singh held his fort, Cooper Connolly attacked from the other end. It was only in the 11th over that Prabhsimran smashed Jofra Archer for 2 successive boundaries. In the next over, he reached his half-century off 35 balls.

Score Third-most 50-plus scores for PBKS Prabhsimran, who was later joined by Shreyas Iyer, fell to Yash Raj Punja in the 14th over. The former, who played a rash stroke, departed for 59 off 44 balls. His knock had 6 fours and a six. According to Cricbuzz, Prabhsimran has the third-most 50-plus scores for PBKS in the IPL (12). He is only behind KL Rahul (21) and Shaun Marsh (25).