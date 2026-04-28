Presenting the shortest completed Indian Premier League matches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) scripted a ton of records with a thumping nine-wicket win against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday. Chasing a paltry 76 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, RCB finished their innings in just 6.3 overs. This was the second-fastest successful run chase in terms of balls faced in IPL history. On this note, we look at the shortest completed matches in IPL history (excluding rain-shortened games).

#2 138 balls - DC vs RCB, 2026 The aforementioned game lasted just 138 balls, making it the second-shortest completed match in the league's history. RCB pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood reduced the Capitals to 8/6 within the powerplay. However, DC crawled their way to 75/10 in 16.3 overs (99 balls). The Royal Challengers won by nine wickets in just 6.3 overs (39 balls).

Do you know? Fastest to lose first 6 wickets DC's batting lineup crumbled against RCB, with their first six wickets falling in just 3.5 overs. This is the fastest any team has lost its first six wickets in IPL history. The hosts slumped to 8/6 and managed 13/6 in six overs, recording the lowest powerplay score in IPL history. Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood claimed three wickets each in this phase.

Advertisement