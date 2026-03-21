SL players need to pass fitness tests for IPL NOCs

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has mandated its players to pass fitness tests in order to get the no-objection certificates (NOCs) required for participating in franchise leagues. As per ESPNcricinfo, this decision directly impacts the Indian Premier League (IPL) , with several players including Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga expected to arrive in India soon. Here's more.

Test results Status of players' NOC requests Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis have already passed the "physical performance test" and are cleared to play in IPL. However, Thushara's eligibility for an NOC is pending based on his physical performance test results. Hasaranga, Malinga and Pathirana have requested NOCs for IPL 2026 but are yet to take the test as they are still recovering from injuries sustained during or before the T20 World Cup.

Strategic shift Fitness emphasis driven by national selection committee and Sports Ministry The new emphasis on fitness is said to be driven by the national men's selection committee, headed by Pramodya Wickramasinghe, and the Sports Ministry of Sri Lanka. With no international matches scheduled until at least late May, this period has been earmarked as a training phase for nationally-contracted players to improve their fitness levels. The physical performance test includes several assessments such as a 2km sprint.

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Training initiative SLC's specialized training program for players SLC is currently running an eight-week specialized physical training program for all nationally contracted players. The board said this initiative aims to enhance players' physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments. Along with this program, the players are also undergoing mandatory physical performance tests, a routine process to check their fitness levels. Only those who meet these standards will be cleared for the ongoing domestic tournament and granted an NOC for IPL 2026.

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