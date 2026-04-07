Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stuns Jasprit Bumrah with two sixes: Stats
What's the story
In a historic encounter, Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took on Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). With rain making it an 11-over-a-side contest, Sooryavanshi made his mark by hitting two massive sixes off Bumrah in the second over of the innings. The first was a stunning shot over long-on off what was his first-ever ball against Bumrah. The second maximum went over backward square leg.
Impact
Sooryavanshi takes on Bumrah
Sooryavanshi's aggressive start with the bat put MI's bowling attack under pressure. MI skipper Hardik Pandya earlier won the toss and elected to field. The young opener began the much-awaited battle, dubbed as 'Gen Next vs Gen Best,' with an audacious six. Bumrah, who bowled the second over, conceded another six on the fourth ball. Overall, the over produced 14 runs.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Sooryavanshi's first-ball six
The sheer audacity of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 🫡— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2026
🎥 The 1️⃣5️⃣ year old welcomes Jasprit Bumrah with a maximum! 👏#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvMI | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/cI0zqCXz0X
Conclusion
A blazing start from the young opener
Sooryavanshi's explosive innings finally came to an end at 39 off just 14 balls. His knock included a boundary and five sixes, with the young talent starting the onslaught alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo gave Rajasthan Royals a solid start after Deepak Chahar's first over went for 22 runs. Shardul Thakur eventually dismissed Sooryavanshi, but not before the latter added 80 (30) with Jaiswal.