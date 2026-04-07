Sooryavanshi hit two sixes off Bumrah in the second over

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stuns Jasprit Bumrah with two sixes: Stats

By Parth Dhall 11:05 pm Apr 07, 202611:05 pm

What's the story

In a historic encounter, Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took on Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). With rain making it an 11-over-a-side contest, Sooryavanshi made his mark by hitting two massive sixes off Bumrah in the second over of the innings. The first was a stunning shot over long-on off what was his first-ever ball against Bumrah. The second maximum went over backward square leg.