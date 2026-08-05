IPL: Three sides in search of new captains
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) could witness multiple captaincy changes ahead of the 2027 season. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are certain to name a new skipper after Ajinkya Rahane retired from professional cricket. Meanwhile, a few other franchises could also revamp their leadership plans. Here we look at teams that may enter the 2027 season with a new captain.
#1
Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR's captaincy role is now vacant after Rahane hung up his boots.
The franchise already has an option in the form of vice-captain Rinku Singh. However, reports also suggested KKR's potential move to trade in all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
If the trade goes ahead, Hardik will be the ideal candidate to lead the Knight Riders. Moreover, his all-round skills are indispensable.
#2
Mumbai Indians
The speculations surrounding Hardik's exit from MI fueled the trade rumors.
Notably, Hardik's return to MI was itself a result of a stunning all-cash deal. The all-rounder, having led Gujarat Titans, returned to the five-time champions for ₹15 crore ahead of IPL 2024.
That apart, MI can pass on the baton to Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to the T20 World Cup title.
Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the other options, though that is unlikely.
#3
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants, who finished last in IPL 2026 under Rishabh Pant, are also part of the overhaul group.
This comes after Pant stepped down from his role before moving to Delhi Capitals, as part of the trade.
Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh are now the frontrunners to lead LSG.
"I've got no idea," Markram recently told Cricinfo when asked about LSG's next captain.