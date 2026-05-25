IPL 2026: 'Proud' Ajinkya Rahane gives update on future

Ajinkya Rahane , the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , has given a major update on his future after their exit from IPL 2026. Despite a disappointing season, where KKR finished seventh with six wins, Rahane praised the team's resilience and character. He said he was proud of every individual in the squad after overcoming a tough start to the tournament.

Season review Rahane proud of KKR players After the match, Rahane said, "The situation we were in after six games and then from there coming back, keeping the league alive and playing that kind of cricket needed character, a good attitude and resilience." He admitted that not qualifying for the playoffs was disappointing but emphasized that the atmosphere in the dressing room remained positive throughout. Rahane added, "This season didn't go our way, but I'm really proud of everyone and the kind of effort we put in."

Plans Rahane's plans after IPL Looking ahead, Rahane said, "I think at the moment the guys have their commitments. We'll just go off to our homes, probably take some time off and then obviously we'll probably connect over calls or Zoom and have discussions moving forward." The veteran batter also revealed that he won't be staying away from cricket for long and will soon return to action in Mumbai's local league circuit.

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