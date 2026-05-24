IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane concludes season with fifty against DC

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane concluded his 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a half-century. However, KKR fell 40 runs short while chasing 204 against Delhi Capitals in the final league game of IPL 2026. Rahane was their lone warrior, scoring 39-ball 63 at Eden Gardens. His only other half-century of the 2026 season came in KKR's opener.

Start Rahane bolsters chase's first half Rahane and Finn Allen gave KKR a bright start, adding 40-plus runs within five overs. Although Lungi Ngidi knocked over Allen, the KKR skipper and Manish Pandey kept the required run rate in check. However, successive dismissals of Pandey and Cameron Green derailed KKR's chase. Meanwhile, Rahane completed his 31-ball half-century, taking KKR past 100. He continued to tick the scoreboard.

Information Rahane departs for 63 After the boundaries dried up, Kuldeep's third over completely turned the tide. He dismissed Rahane and Rinku Singh on successive balls. The KKR skipper departed for 63 off 39 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes.

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Numbers A look at his numbers As mentioned, the first of Rahane's two half-centuries in IPL 2026 came in KKR's opener. He scored 67 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. In 14 games (IPL 2026), Rahane scored 335 at an average of 25.76 (SR: 135.08. Overall, this was his 35th IPL fifty. He has raced to 5,367 runs from 212 IPL games at 30.15 (SR: 125.60).

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