IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal's three-fer against RR goes in vain
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals finally broke the winning streak of Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on April 28. The Riyan Parag-led side beat PBKS after chasing down 223 in Mullanpur. With 58 runs required off the last five overs, Shubham Dubey and Donovan Ferreira tuned up as RR's heroes. They defied a stellar middle-over spell by Yuzvendra Chahal.
Spell
Chahal takes three wickets
RR openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal started the chase well, scoring 50 runs within four overs. The former then fell to Arshdeep Singh after a blazing knock. Although RR crossed 100 within 10 overs, Chahal inspired some hope in the PBKS camp by dismissing Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. His third victim was skipper Riyan Parag. Chahal conceded 36 runs in four overs.
Career
A look at his numbers
Chahal remains the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Since making his IPL debut in 2013, the Indian wrist-spinner has raced to 228 wickets from 128 matches at an average of 23.12. His economy rate reads 8.02. Chahal has taken four-plus wickets nine times (1 fifer) in the tournament. In 337 T20s, he owns 391 wickets at an average of 23.80.