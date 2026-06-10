Kieran McKenna steps down as Ipswich Town manager: Here's why

Lasting impact

McKenna leaves Ipswich after 5 successful seasons in charge

McKenna leaves behind a legacy of three promotions in four years, a level of success not seen at Portman Road in decades. His decision to take a break from football management comes as a surprise, especially given his growing reputation during his time at Ipswich. Despite the disappointment of relegation in 2024-25, he leaves behind a squad better equipped to stay in the Premier League than when he took over in December 2021.