Kieran McKenna steps down as Ipswich Town manager: Here's why
What's the story
Kieran McKenna has announced his decision to step down as the manager of Ipswich Town. The Northern Irishman, who was under contract until 2028, will not be taking up the role at Fulham or any other club, as per the club's statement. Instead, he plans to take a break from football management and spend more time with his family. Here's more.
Tenure highlights
Back-to-back promotions for McKenna
McKenna joined Ipswich in December 2021 when they were in League One. He led the club to back-to-back promotions, taking them from the third tier to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. However, after a season of relegation, he managed to secure promotion back to the top flight at his first attempt last season.
Career achievements
A look at his managerial stats
During his time at Ipswich, McKenna managed 222 games, winning 105, drawing 64 and losing 43. He had a win percentage of 47.3. His departure comes after five successful seasons in charge at Portman Road. In a statement announcing his exit, he said it was the right time to step aside after securing a third promotion in four years with the club.
Lasting impact
McKenna leaves Ipswich after 5 successful seasons in charge
McKenna leaves behind a legacy of three promotions in four years, a level of success not seen at Portman Road in decades. His decision to take a break from football management comes as a surprise, especially given his growing reputation during his time at Ipswich. Despite the disappointment of relegation in 2024-25, he leaves behind a squad better equipped to stay in the Premier League than when he took over in December 2021.
Twitter Post
Goodbye!
Super Kieran McKenna. 💙 pic.twitter.com/zdsKGqt5HQ— Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) June 10, 2026
Twitter Post
Silverware!
📰 Kieran McKenna will step down as Ipswich Town Manager after five seasons at the club.— Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) June 10, 2026
Kieran has made the decision to step away from football management and dedicate time to his family, having been at the forefront of one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.