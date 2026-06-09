FIFA withdraws Iran's World Cup ticket allocation, fans stranded: Details
What's the story
Iran's football federation has accused FIFA of withdrawing its ticket allocation for the upcoming World Cup. The governing body's decision comes just days before the tournament is set to kick off, leaving thousands of Iranian supporters in a lurch. Many had already made travel arrangements, including flights and accommodations to support their national team during the 2026 edition of the tournament in the US, Mexico, and Canada.
Federation's response
FFIRI condemns FIFA's late decision
The Iranian football federation (FFIRI) has condemned FIFA's late decision. "This is despite the fact that many Iranian football fans, relying on the officially announced process, had already made the necessary plans to attend the matches," it said in a statement. The ticketing dispute comes amid months of uncertainty over Iran's participation in a World Cup marred by visa disputes and political tensions between Tehran and Washington.
Political backdrop
Controversy traces back to US president Trump's statement
The controversy traces back to a March 12 statement by US President Donald Trump, who openly questioned whether the Iranian national team should be allowed to participate in the tournament. Despite Iran's concerns, FIFA rejected requests to move its matches outside of the US. The visa drama also affected the Iranian football team, as they received their visas only 10 days before their first match of the tournament.
Delegation challenges
Visa issues for Iranian delegation
Several members of the Iranian contingent, including "key managerial and administrative members," were denied visas, according to Iran's football federation. The US has been accused of breaching its host obligations and violating FIFA regulations by the federation. Iranian ambassador Ali Pasandideh confirmed that 15 out of the 70-member delegation arriving in Tijuana had not received US entry visas.
Unanswered questions
Ticket allocation controversy adds to Iran's woes
The latest ticket-allocation controversy has further fueled concerns among Iranian supporters. With the tournament just days away, many fans who expected to watch their team from the stands are now facing uncertainty despite following the official process laid out by football authorities. Neither FIFA nor tournament organizers have provided a detailed explanation regarding the reported withdrawal of Iran's ticket allocation.