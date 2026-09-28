Ed Joyce appointed Ireland's high-performance batting coach
What's the story
Former batter Ed Joyce has been appointed as the high-performance batting coach of Ireland. He will take on the responsibility immediately, working with the senior men's team and contributing to their male talent development program. The dual-national had represented both England and Ireland at the international level before retiring in 2018.
Career transition
Joyce's coaching career
After retiring as a player, Joyce took up the role of head coach for the Ireland women's team. He held this position for nearly six years until his resignation in April 2025.
Since then, he has served as a batting coach at Gloucestershire County Cricket Club and Dublin Guardians in the ETPL.
He has also worked as a broadcaster during this period.
Passion for the game
Here's what he said
Upon his appointment, Joyce expressed his desire to stay involved with Irish cricket after retirement.
He said, "When I look at the Ireland men's side over recent years, it's obvious to see the amount of hard work that has gone on behind the scenes in preparing our players to be competitive on the international stage."
Information
Joyce clocked these numbers
Joyce, who made his international debut in 2018, enjoyed a fine ODI career, scoring 2,622 runs across 78 games at an average of 38. 405 of his runs came across 18 T20Is at 33.75. He made 48 runs in his solitary Test appearance.
Coaching responsibilities
Ireland's schedule and key personnel
Joyce will work closely with Gary Wilson, the head coach of the men's team, and Graeme West, the high-performance director.
The senior team's last outing was a five-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home in August, which they lost 4-0.
Their next major assignment is the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier from February 22 to March 23.