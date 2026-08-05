Here's how Ireland can qualify for 2027 ODI World Cup
What's the story
Ireland's hopes of qualifying directly for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup have been dashed after their first match against Afghanistan was washed out. The rain-affected game in Bready ended without a toss, leaving Ireland with no chance to secure a direct entry into the global tournament. Currently ranked 11th in Men's ODIs, Ireland needed to win all five matches against Afghanistan and hoped West Indies would lose two ODIs against India before September 30, as per Cricinfo.
Qualifier tournament
Ireland will have to play in the Qualifier
With the direct qualification route now blocked, Ireland will have to take part in a 10-team Qualifier tournament.
The winner of this tournament will get a direct entry into the main group of the World Cup.
The second, third, and fourth-placed teams in this Qualifier will play in the Super Series, which is the first round of the World Cup.
Here, only one team can qualify for cricket's main event, the 12-team stage.
Team selection
Format of the Qualifier
The 10-team Qualifier comprises the two lowest-ranked Full Members in the ICC ODI Rankings (excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe) as of September 30, 2026.
It also includes the top four teams from CWC League 2 and another four from a World Cup Qualifier Playoff.
This Playoff will feature the bottom four teams from CWC League 2, along with four Challenge League teams.
The format is yet to be decided but top four from this eight-team Playoff will advance to World Cup Qualifier.
League structure
Challenge League also plays a part
The Challenge League features 12 teams divided into two pools of six. Each team plays three round-robin tournaments over the cycle.
The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the World Cup Qualifier Playoff, further shaping the path to cricket's biggest event.
Notably, Ireland had also failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup after being knocked out in the Super Six stage of that edition's Qualifier.