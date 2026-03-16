Ish Sodhi ruled out of SA T20Is with broken thumb

New Zealand's leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa due to a broken thumb. The injury occurred during a training session ahead of the first match in Mount Maunganui. Scans later confirmed that the injury was severe enough to require four weeks of rehabilitation, effectively sidelining him for the rest of the series.

Team decision No replacement for Sodhi Despite Sodhi's absence, the New Zealand selectors have chosen not to call up a replacement. The decision comes as Lockie Ferguson joins the squad for the second and third matches in Hamilton and Auckland. Head coach Rob Walter said, "Ish is very passionate about playing for New Zealand and we know he was looking forward to turning out in front of home fans after the World Cup campaign."

Team confidence Walter confident in team's ability to adapt Walter added that Sodhi's experience in T20 format would be missed, but he was confident with the current team composition. "We're confident with Lockie coming in, as well as Mitch and Cole that we have appropriate cover for the next two matches," he said. This statement reflects their belief in the remaining players' ability to handle spin duties effectively.

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