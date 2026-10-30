4th T20I: Ishan Kishan bags three-ball duck on return

Sanju Samson's dismissal on the second ball of the innings brought Kishan to the middle.

The fifth ball of the same over saw the latter hand Jacob Duffy a return catch.

Such was India's misery on the day, as Tilak Varma (35) was their only batter to score over 30.

The hosts posted an impressive total of 259 runs, with Glenn Phillips scoring a stunning century off just 49 balls.

India's top order crumbled under pressure, leaving them with a huge rebuilding task.