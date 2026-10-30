4th T20I: Ishan Kishan bags three-ball duck on return
What's the story
Dashing Indian batter Ishan Kishan fell for a three-ball duck in the fourth T20I against New Zealand. The match was held in Auckland on Friday as India were restricted to 172/9 while chasing a massive 260. Notably, Kishan had missed the previous two games of this series due to a low-grade adductor strain, which he sustained during the series opener in Christchurch. Here are further details.
Dismissal
Duffy traps Kishan in first over
Sanju Samson's dismissal on the second ball of the innings brought Kishan to the middle.
The fifth ball of the same over saw the latter hand Jacob Duffy a return catch.
Such was India's misery on the day, as Tilak Varma (35) was their only batter to score over 30.
The hosts posted an impressive total of 259 runs, with Glenn Phillips scoring a stunning century off just 49 balls.
India's top order crumbled under pressure, leaving them with a huge rebuilding task.
Stats
Kishan's fourth T20I duck
This was Kishan's fourth duck across 68 T20Is. Three of his ducks have come across 36 innings this year.
Despite this failure, Kishan remains India's top run-scorer in T20Is this year.
He has scored 1,159 runs at an average of 35.12 and a strike rate of 170.69, including a century and seven fifties.
He is also just six away from breaking Suryakumar Yadav's record for most runs by an Indian in T20Is in a calendar year (1,164 runs).
Information
20 ducks in the 20-over format
As per Cricinfo, overall in T20s, Kishan now has 20 ducks under his belt. From 267 matches (258 innings), he has a tally of 7,548 runs at 31.45. 1,955 of his runs have come in T20Is at 30.54.