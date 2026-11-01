Ishan Kishan becomes seventh Indian with 2,000 T20I runs: Stats
What's the story
Ishan Kishan, India's dashing wicketkeeper-batter, has become the seventh Indian to complete 2,000 T20I runs. He achieved this milestone during the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Kishan smashed a 61 off 32 balls, powering India to 191/8. He also became the Indian with the most T20I runs in a calendar year. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Kishan strikes hard in Hamilton
Asked to bat, India lost both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson within four overs.
Kishan, who came at No. 3, launched a fitting counter-attack thereafter. He was duly supported by skipper Shreyas Iyer.
While Kishan raced to his half-century, Iyer took Michael Bracewell to the cleaners in the ninth over.
Their partnership extended to 93 runs before Blair Tickner dismissed Kishan. The latter's knock had 5 fours and 5 sixes.
Numbers
A look at his T20I numbers
Kishan has been a consistent performer in T20I cricket, completing 2,000 runs across 69 innings.
In 69 matches, the left-handed batter now has 2,016 runs at an average of 31.01. His strike rate is 149.22.
He has also scored 14 fifties and one hundred in his T20I career so far.
Before 2026, Kishan last played a T20I match in late 2023.
Information
Third-fastest to 2,000 T20I runs by balls
Kishan reached 2,000 T20I runs off just 1,345 balls, the third fewest taken by an Indian, according to Cricbuzz. The left-handed batter is only behind Abhishek (1,024) and Suryakumar Yadav (1,164).
2026
Golden run in 2026
During his stay, Kishan also shattered Suryakumar's record for most runs by an Indian in T20Is in a calendar year.
The former Indian captain scored a record 1,164 T20I runs in 2022.
Kishan has now raced to 1,220 runs at an average of 35.88 and a strike rate of 171.58, including a century and eight half-centuries, in 2026.