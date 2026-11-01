Ishan Kishan becomes seventh Indian with 2,000 T20I runs: Stats 

Asked to bat, India lost both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson within four overs.

Kishan, who came at No. 3, launched a fitting counter-attack thereafter. He was duly supported by skipper Shreyas Iyer.

While Kishan raced to his half-century, Iyer took Michael Bracewell to the cleaners in the ninth over.

Their partnership extended to 93 runs before Blair Tickner dismissed Kishan. The latter's knock had 5 fours and 5 sixes.