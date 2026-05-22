Ishan Kishan completes 3,500 IPL runs: Decoding his stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad's star player, Ishan Kishan , has crossed the milestone of 3,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The southpaw achieved this feat with his 12th run in the IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. The in-form Kishan also went past 500 runs this season. Here we decode his stats and records in the league.

Tally 23 fifty-plus scores in IPL Kishan has been a key player in the IPL, having played 133 matches for three franchises, including SRH and Mumbai Indians. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has gone past 3,500 runs from 126 innings at an average of 30-plus and a strike rate of over 142. His tally includes one century and 22 fifties.

Journey His journey in IPL Kishan scored 319 runs for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in his first two IPL seasons combined (2016 and 2017). The southpaw made his MI debut in 2018. 2,325 of his IPL runs have come for the Mumbai-based team at 29.80. He also won two titles with MI. Kishan was then sold to SRH for ₹11.25 crore at the IPL auction last year.

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