Ishan Kishan completes 3,500 IPL runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad's star player, Ishan Kishan, has crossed the milestone of 3,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw achieved this feat with his 12th run in the IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. The in-form Kishan also went past 500 runs this season. Here we decode his stats and records in the league.
Tally
23 fifty-plus scores in IPL
Kishan has been a key player in the IPL, having played 133 matches for three franchises, including SRH and Mumbai Indians. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has gone past 3,500 runs from 126 innings at an average of 30-plus and a strike rate of over 142. His tally includes one century and 22 fifties.
Journey
His journey in IPL
Kishan scored 319 runs for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in his first two IPL seasons combined (2016 and 2017). The southpaw made his MI debut in 2018. 2,325 of his IPL runs have come for the Mumbai-based team at 29.80. He also won two titles with MI. Kishan was then sold to SRH for ₹11.25 crore at the IPL auction last year.
Campaign
Kishan surpasses 500 runs in IPL 2026
With his 10th run, Kishan went past 500 runs in the ongoing IPL season. Ishan got to the landmark of 500 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of nearly 180 this season. The southpaw has tallied five fifties, with his average being over 37. The only other IPL season that saw Kishan pile up 500-plus runs is 2020 (516 at 57.33).