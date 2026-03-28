SRH captain Ishan Kishan completes 3,000 IPL runs: Key stats 

Sunrisers Hyderabad ace Ishan Kishan has completed 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The southpaw accomplished the milestone with his second run in the IPL 2026 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Notably, Kishan has been named SRH's captain for the first few games this season owing to Pat Cummins's injury. Here are his stats.

Stats 18 scores of 50 or more Kishan has been a vital cog in the IPL, having played 120 matches for three franchises, including SRH and Mumbai Indians. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has gone past 3,000 runs across 113 innings at an average of 29-plus and a strike rate of 137-plus. His tally includes one century and 17 fifties. Notably, this game marked Kishan's captaincy debut in IPL.

Journey A look at Kishan's IPL journey Kishan made 319 runs for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in his first two IPL seasons combined (2016 and 2017). The southpaw made his MI debut in 2018. 2,325 of his IPL runs have come in 89 games for the Mumbai-based team at 29.80. He also won two titles with MI. Kishan was then sold to SRH for ₹11.25 crore at the 2025 IPL auction.

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