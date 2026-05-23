Ishan Kishan owns best strike rate versus RCB: Stats

Ishan Kishan , the explosive left-handed batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has once again proved his prowess against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In their IPL 2026 clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, Kishan scored a brilliant 79 off just 46 balls. This was his fourth consecutive 50-plus score against RCB. On this note, we look at Kishan's stellar stats against the 2025 IPL champions.

Recent scores Kishan's last 4 innings against RCB Kishan's last four scores against RCB read: 69 (34 balls), 94* (48 balls), 80 (38 balls), and 79 (46 balls). Overall, the southpaw now has five half-centuries against the Bengaluru-based team. His best score in this regard was a 58-ball 99 while playing for Mumbai Indians in Dubai in 2022. Besides five fifties across 16 innings, Kishan has also recorded two ducks against RCB.

Record Kishan equals Williamson's record, trails only Warner As per Cricbuzz, Kishan's latest innings has put him on par with Kane Williamson, who also scored four consecutive 50-plus scores against RCB from 2016 to 2019. The only player ahead of Kishan now is David Warner, who scored seven successive fifties against RCB between 2014 and 2016. Interestingly, all three players accomplished this feat in SRH colors.

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Numbers A strike rate of 170-plus Coming to Kishan's overall stats against RCB, the batter has completed 637 runs from 16 games. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw owns the best strike rate among batters with 500-plus runs against the team (170.32). Kishan also owns the fifth-best average against the team (42.46). The batter has also recorded the fifth-most maximums against RCB (40).

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