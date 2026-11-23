'MS Dhoni's retirement emotional for all': Ishan Kishan
What's the story
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan paid a heartfelt tribute to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni after he retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking to reporters, Kishan said that Dhoni's retirement was an emotional moment for fans and players alike. He emphasized the legendary cricketer's immense contribution to Indian cricket and the inspiration he has provided to young cricketers over the years.
Retirement impact
'Dhoni's retirement was an emotional moment'
Kishan acknowledged that it was time for Dhoni to retire, saying he felt it was the right time.
However, he stressed the significance of Dhoni's contributions to Indian cricket and how he has inspired countless young players.
"So obviously everyone felt bad when he took it," Kishan said. "But we will get to see all those people on the ground, we will see them on TV."
Legacy
Dhoni's impact on IPL
Dhoni's retirement marked the end of a career that made Chennai Super Kings (CSK) among the most successful franchises in IPL history.
Under his captaincy, the Yellow Army won five IPL titles - 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.
"The most important thing is that we all understand how much he has given to this country, how he played, how much he has inspired all the young players," Kishan added.
Career highlights
Two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant
Though Dhoni spent most of his IPL career with CSK, he also played two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 when Chennai Super Kings were suspended.
He returned to the franchise in 2018 and led them to another IPL title.
Ahead of the 2024 season, he handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad but continued to be an integral part of the playing group.
Information
Dhoni-Kishan connection
Over the years, Dhoni and Ishan Kishan shared a strong bond built on their common roots in Jharkhand cricket. Since Kishan's early days in domestic cricket, the wicketkeeper-batter has looked up to Dhoni as a mentor.