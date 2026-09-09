Ishan Kishan concludes Duleep Trophy final with 350 runs: Stats
What's the story
East Zone captain Ishan Kishan scored a blistering 80 against South Zone on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 final. The innings helped his side extend their overall lead to a whopping 584 runs, putting them firmly in the driving seat. Kishan had already scored an impressive and record-breaking 270 in the first innings, bringing his match tally to an astounding 350 runs.
Match progress
East Zone opt to bat instead of enforcing follow-on
East Zone posted a mammoth 708 in their first innings, while South Zone was bowled out for 336. This gave the former a massive 372-run lead.
However, instead of enforcing the follow-on, East Zone opted to bat again in their second innings.
Despite early wickets falling cheaply, Kishan and Shikhar Mohan steadied the ship with a century partnership.
Strategy shift
Kishan's blistering knock powers East Zone
Once the lead crossed 400, Kishan shifted gears and attacked the South Zone bowlers. He targeted spinner Tripurana Vijay, hitting him for a few sixes and boundaries.
However, his innings was cut short at 80 after he was caught by Devdutt Padikkal off a slower ball from pacer MD Nidheesh.
Kishan's knock had 9 fours and 3 sixes.
At stumps on Day 4, East Zone was at a commanding 212/5 in their second innings.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
In the first innings, Kishan scored 270 off 334 balls (30 fours and 7 sixes), taking East Zone to 708.
Kishan now has the second-highest individual score in the Duleep Trophy final. He is only behind the late Raman Lamba, who scored 320 against West Zone in the 1987/88 final.
In this process, Kishan also completed 4,000 First-Class runs. He now has 10 tons and 20 half-centuries in red-ball cricket.
Ishan now has 4,302 runs in the format.