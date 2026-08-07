England footballer Ivan Toney charged with assault: Details here
What's the story
England footballer Ivan Toney has been charged with assault over an incident at a Soho nightclub last December. The 30-year-old player, who currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, was charged on July 31 with assault causing actual bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates's Court on September 24. Here are further details.
Assault specifics
Details of the incident and response from Toney's camp
The alleged incident took place on December 6 at a nightclub on Wardour Street in central London.
A report from The Sun claimed that Toney was arrested after an alleged head-butt when a fan recognized him and tried to take a picture with him.
Responding to the charge, a spokesperson for Toney said he is shocked but looks forward to clearing his name in court.
Career highlights
A look at Toney's career
Toney started his career at Northampton Town and had stints at Newcastle United, Peterborough, and Brentford before moving to Saudi Arabia in 2024.
Despite being a surprise inclusion in England's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, he has only made two appearances: one as a starter in the bronze final against France last month and another as a late substitute in the semi-final defeat to Argentina.
Numbers
Here are his numbers before Brentford move
Toney started with Northampton Town and scored 13 goals in 60 appearances.
He played four times for Newcastle United in the 2015-16 season and completed the campaign with a loan move to Barnsley, scoring twice in 21 matches.
Toney played for Shrewsbury Town and Scunthorpe United on loan in 2016-17. He scored 7 goals each for the two League One clubs.
Toney played on loan at Wigan Athletic in 2017-18 and scored six goals.
He joined Scunthorpe United on loan again and bagged 8 goals.
Across two seasons on a permanent role at Peterborough United, he scored 49 goals in 94 matches.
Information
His numbers at Brentford and Al-Ahli
In 141 matches for Brentford, the played bagged 72 goals. He helped the club gain Premier League promotion in his first season where he scored 33 times. After joining Al-Ahli, he has netted 72 times in 93 matches. 55 of his goals have come in the SPL.