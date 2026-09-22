Shreyas Iyer lauds Japan after historic five-over contest: Details here
What's the story
India captain Shreyas Iyer has lauded Japan for their spirited performance in the historic rain-affected five-over-a-side T20I. The match, which took place in Sano on Tuesday, saw India narrowly escape with a two-run victory. "First, congratulations to Japan and India for 75 years of diplomatic relationship," Iyer said after the match. "It's something that we keep talking about every now and then when we arrive."
Game delay
India bowled out for 32 runs
The game was delayed by nearly 2.5 hours due to a wet outfield and was eventually reduced to five overs per side.
India were bowled out for just 32 runs, thanks to Japan's spinners who exploited the conditions well.
Iyer managed to score 16 off 12 balls before falling prey to the Japanese bowlers.
Close contest
It was a special occasion, says Iyer
Japan came close to chasing down the target but fell short by two runs, with Washington Sundar picking up two wickets and Axar Patel keeping things tight.
Iyer emphasized that despite the challenging conditions, the match was a special occasion.
"So congratulations to everyone who has been present over here to deliver this particular game, and it's come out so fantastic," he said.
Milestone match
India's 200th T20I win
The match also marked India's 200th T20I win, including Super Over victories.
For Japan, the game was a huge boost as they gear up for their Asian Games campaign.
Iyer said he was excited to lead the T20 World Cup champions and Asian Games gold medalists in this historic contest.
"It's a great responsibility as well, but without responsibility, it doesn't come pressure," he said.
Future focus
One step at a time, says Iyer
Looking ahead, Iyer stressed the importance of focusing on the immediate challenge rather than getting ahead of themselves.
"It's important that we take one step at a time," he said. "First we go to Nagoya, assess the conditions and have the awareness of how the wicket is going to play."
This approach would help them set a standard and keep pushing beyond it.