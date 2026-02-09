'Very nervous': Will Jacks on England's tense win over Nepal

England narrowly defeated Nepal in a thrilling T20 World Cup match in Mumbai. The Asian team gave the two-time champions a major scare, needing just 10 runs from the final over. However, Sam Curran defended it well, helping England to a four-run victory. Will Jacks was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, scoring 39 runs and taking 1/17 in two overs.

Final moments 'Very nervous' Reflecting on the tense final moments of the match, Jacks admitted he was "very nervous" as it unfolded. However, he had faith in Sam Curran to handle the pressure. "I was very nervous - extremely nervous. My heart was thumping," said Jacks at the post-match press conference. He praised Curran for his excellent yorkers and ability to execute under pressure, which ultimately helped England clinch victory.

Game dynamics 'Full credit to Nepal' The match was a see-saw battle with momentum swinging back and forth. At times, England looked in control only for Nepal's aggressive batting and quick singles to bring the game back in their favor. Jacks praised Nepal's performance, saying "full credit to Nepal," adding they were outstanding in the field with excellent running between wickets. He also noted that such close contests are typical of World Cup cricket.

Bowling impact Jacks lauds Liam Dawson England's strong bowling performance was also aided by Liam Dawson, who took 2/21. His ability to change pace and hit the stumps proved instrumental in breaking partnerships and slowing down Nepal's momentum in the middle overs. Jacks praised Dawson's unique skill set, saying "his accuracy and variations make a big difference, especially in games like this."

Leadership influence Message from England's leadership group The leadership group of England played a pivotal role in crucial moments, especially during the drinks break after 14 overs. Jacks said their message was simple: stay calm and trust that wickets would change the game. He emphasized how quickly things can turn in T20 cricket, saying "In T20 cricket, six overs is a long time. You get one or two wickets, and suddenly you're ahead again."

Rising competition Jacks on associate teams Jacks acknowledged the increasing competitiveness of associate nations, a trend evident throughout the World Cup. He said "the gap between Test nations and associate teams isn't that big anymore," adding that Nepal was well prepared and played brilliantly. While England won this match, it served as a reminder that no fixture in this tournament comes easy.