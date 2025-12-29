IPL experience helped me handle Ashes pressure: Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell has credited his Indian Premier League (IPL) experience with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for helping him cope with the pressure of the ongoing 2025-26 Ashes series. The young cricketer was recently asked to step in for an out-of-form Ollie Pope and bat at number three during a high-pressure match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Despite being nervous, Bethell delivered a commendable performance in the second innings. Here are further details.
Bethell's performance in the Ashes
In the recent fourth Test match of the Ashes series, Bethell was given a chance to prove himself. He scored just one run in his first innings but made a comeback with a 40-run knock off 46 balls in the second. His contribution helped England chase down Australia's challenging target of 175 runs, marking a significant victory for the team.
Bethell's nerves and IPL experience
Bethell admitted that he was pretty nervous during his Ashes debut. However, he credited his 2025 IPL stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for building his confidence in high-pressure situations. "I definitely had a lot more confidence coming into this game after playing in front of, I don't know, 50,000 - which felt like 100,000 - at the Chinnaswamy," he said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Notably, Bethell played just two games in IPL 2025, scoring 55 in one of them.
Bethell's aspirations for the future
Bethell expressed his desire to secure a permanent spot in England's playing XI. He said he prefers batting at number three as it gives him an opportunity to score runs when bowlers are trying to take wickets. "I would like to [nail down the role]. I would like to just nail down any role in the team," he said, emphasizing his willingness to contribute toward England's victories.