IPL experience helped me handle Ashes pressure: Jacob Bethell

England's Jacob Bethell has credited his Indian Premier League (IPL) experience with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for helping him cope with the pressure of the ongoing 2025-26 Ashes series. The young cricketer was recently asked to step in for an out-of-form Ollie Pope and bat at number three during a high-pressure match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Despite being nervous, Bethell delivered a commendable performance in the second innings. Here are further details.

Match details Bethell's performance in the Ashes In the recent fourth Test match of the Ashes series, Bethell was given a chance to prove himself. He scored just one run in his first innings but made a comeback with a 40-run knock off 46 balls in the second. His contribution helped England chase down Australia's challenging target of 175 runs, marking a significant victory for the team.

Confidence boost Bethell's nerves and IPL experience Bethell admitted that he was pretty nervous during his Ashes debut. However, he credited his 2025 IPL﻿ stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for building his confidence in high-pressure situations. "I definitely had a lot more confidence coming into this game after playing in front of, I don't know, 50,000 - which felt like 100,000 - at the Chinnaswamy," he said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Notably, Bethell played just two games in IPL 2025, scoring 55 in one of them.