Injured Jacob Bethell ruled out of The Hundred 2026: Details
What's the story
Birmingham Phoenix's campaign in The Hundred has suffered a major blow with the news of Jacob Bethell's withdrawal. The young cricketer, who was set to captain the team this season, has been ruled out due to a right knee injury. He sustained the injury during England's recent ODI series against India and underwent an MRI scan on Monday morning. Here are further details.
Impact
Bethell frustrated to miss out
Bethell's injury comes as a major setback for Birmingham Phoenix, who had retained him on a £340,000 contract.
The franchise is co-owned by Warwickshire and US investment fund Knighthead Capital, with England footballer Jude Bellingham as a minority stakeholder.
"It's frustrating to miss out on the Hundred, especially representing Birmingham Phoenix in front of our supporters at Edgbaston," Bethell said in a statement released by the franchise.
Uncertainty
Bethell could miss Pakistan Test series
The injury could also affect Bethell's chances of playing for England in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.
The first Test is scheduled to start on August 19 at Headingley, less than a month away.
Despite this setback, Bethell is still considered a potential future captain for England.
He led the team to a T20I series victory in Ireland last year when Harry Brook was rested.
Performance
Bethell in fine form
Bethell has been in good form lately, scoring 74 in England's third Test against New Zealand, a match-winning 76 not out in their second T20I against India, and a score of 91 in the ODI series decider versus India.
The Phoenix will take on Trent Rockets in their season opener on Friday night.
South Africa's Donovan Ferreira has been named as their new captain after Bethell's injury.
DYK
Bethell retained by Phoenix
Ahead of The Hundred's first-ever player auction, Birmingham Phoenix had retained Bethell for £340,000.
He was also named the team's captain for the season. This injury comes as a major blow to the team and its campaign in this year's tournament.
Across 20 games in the tourney, Bethell has scored 298 runs at 21.28 (SR: 133.63).