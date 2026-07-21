Injured Jacob Bethell ruled out of The Hundred 2026: Details

Bethell's injury comes as a major setback for Birmingham Phoenix, who had retained him on a £340,000 contract.

The franchise is co-owned by Warwickshire and US investment fund Knighthead Capital, with England footballer Jude Bellingham as a minority stakeholder.

"It's frustrating to miss out on the Hundred, especially representing Birmingham Phoenix in front of our supporters at Edgbaston," Bethell said in a statement released by the franchise.