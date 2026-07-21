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Home / News / Sports News / Injured Jacob Bethell ruled out of The Hundred 2026: Details
Injured Jacob Bethell ruled out of The Hundred 2026: Details
Bethell has been ruled out due to a knee injury

Injured Jacob Bethell ruled out of The Hundred 2026: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jul 21, 2026
08:28 pm
What's the story

Birmingham Phoenix's campaign in The Hundred has suffered a major blow with the news of Jacob Bethell's withdrawal. The young cricketer, who was set to captain the team this season, has been ruled out due to a right knee injury. He sustained the injury during England's recent ODI series against India and underwent an MRI scan on Monday morning. Here are further details.

Impact

Bethell frustrated to miss out

Bethell's injury comes as a major setback for Birmingham Phoenix, who had retained him on a £340,000 contract.

The franchise is co-owned by Warwickshire and US investment fund Knighthead Capital, with England footballer Jude Bellingham as a minority stakeholder.

"It's frustrating to miss out on the Hundred, especially representing Birmingham Phoenix in front of our supporters at Edgbaston," Bethell said in a statement released by the franchise.

Uncertainty

Bethell could miss Pakistan Test series

The injury could also affect Bethell's chances of playing for England in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

The first Test is scheduled to start on August 19 at Headingley, less than a month away.

Despite this setback, Bethell is still considered a potential future captain for England.

He led the team to a T20I series victory in Ireland last year when Harry Brook was rested.

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Performance

Bethell in fine form

Bethell has been in good form lately, scoring 74 in England's third Test against New Zealand, a match-winning 76 not out in their second T20I against India, and a score of 91 in the ODI series decider versus India.

The Phoenix will take on Trent Rockets in their season opener on Friday night.

South Africa's Donovan Ferreira has been named as their new captain after Bethell's injury.

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Bethell retained by Phoenix

Ahead of The Hundred's first-ever player auction, Birmingham Phoenix had retained Bethell for £340,000.

He was also named the team's captain for the season. This injury comes as a major blow to the team and its campaign in this year's tournament.

Across 20 games in the tourney, Bethell has scored 298 runs at 21.28 (SR: 133.63).

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