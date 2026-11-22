New Zealand's Jacob Duffy sets this unwanted Test record
What's the story
In what turned out to be a run-fest at Wellington's Basin Reserve, New Zealand's Jacob Duffy made an unwanted entry into the record books. Featuring against India, he became the second New Zealand bowler to concede over 200 runs in a Test innings. India declared their first innings at a whopping 720/9, the highest total ever on New Zealand soil. The innings tested the home side's bowling attack to its limits, with Duffy bearing most of the brunt.
Bowling stats
First NZ bowler to concede 200-plus runs
Duffy bowled 33 overs in the first innings, returning with figures of 1/201. His economy rate during this spell was a staggering 6.10 runs per over.
The only wicket he managed to take was that of skipper Shubman Gill.
According to Cricbuzz, these are the second-worst returns in a Test innings by a Kiwi bowler, only behind Stephen Boock's 1/229 against Pakistan in Auckland in 1989.
Dual records
Unwanted records for Duffy
As per Cricbuzz, Duffy is the second bowler to concede 200-plus runs in a spell at over run-a-ball in Test history, joining Pakistan's Zahid Mahmood (4/235 in 33 overs vs England, Rawalpindi, 2022).
Notably, Duffy is also the first bowler to concede 200-plus runs in a Test innings and 100-plus runs in an ODI innings.
He bagged 3/100 in the third ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore on January 24, 2023.
Information
A look at his numbers
Duffy, who made his Test debut last year, now has 26 wickets from five Tests (9 innings) at an average of 23.38. His tally includes 3 five-wicket hauls (BBI: 5/34 and BBM: 9/128).