Duffy bowled 33 overs in the first innings, returning with figures of 1/201. His economy rate during this spell was a staggering 6.10 runs per over.

The only wicket he managed to take was that of skipper Shubman Gill.

According to Cricbuzz, these are the second-worst returns in a Test innings by a Kiwi bowler, only behind Stephen Boock's 1/229 against Pakistan in Auckland in 1989.