Jacob Duffy dents India with his sixth T20I four-wicket haul
What's the story
New Zealand clinched their first victory in the five-match T20I series against India, winning the fourth match by 87 runs in Auckland on Friday. Glenn Phillips was the star of the match, scoring a blistering century off just 49 balls. However, Jacob Duffy also played a vital role as India looked nowhere in the hunt while chasing a massive 260. Duffy struck four times as the Men in Blue were restricted to 172/9.
Match downfall
Duffy strikes twice in first over
India's chase of 260 got off to a disastrous start as Duffy struck twice in the first over.
He dismissed both Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, leaving India reeling at 4/2.
Duffy also made the ball talk in the end overs, trapping the dangerous-looking Naman Dhir for 28 off 13 balls.
The pacer then trapped Arshdeep Singh for a golden duck.
Such was India's misery on the day as Tilak Varma (35) was their only batter to score over 30.
Stats
200 T20 wickets for Duffy
Duffy was the standout bowler for New Zealand, claiming four wickets for just 23 runs in his four overs.
With his first strike, the pacer brought up 200 T20 wickets. He has now raced to 203 wickets across 177 games at 25.23.
His tally includes eight four-fers, two five-wicket hauls, and a decent economy rate of 8.64.
Information
His numbers for NZ
This was Duffy's sixth four-fer across 51 T20Is as the paceman has raced to 67 scalps at 20.35. His economy rate reads 8.25. 45 of his wickets have come across 23 home games at 13.31. Against India, Duffy now has 12 wickets across 11 outings at 31.16.