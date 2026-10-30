Jacob Duffy dents India with his sixth T20I four-wicket haul 

India's chase of 260 got off to a disastrous start as Duffy struck twice in the first over.

He dismissed both Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, leaving India reeling at 4/2.

Duffy also made the ball talk in the end overs, trapping the dangerous-looking Naman Dhir for 28 off 13 balls.

The pacer then trapped Arshdeep Singh for a golden duck.

Such was India's misery on the day as Tilak Varma (35) was their only batter to score over 30.