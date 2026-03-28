New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy claimed 3/22 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Jacob Duffy claims 3/22 versus SRH in IPL 2026 opener

By Rajdeep Saha 09:06 pm Mar 28, 202609:06 pm

What's the story

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy claimed 3/22 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Saturday. Duffy was sensational for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He was solid upfront with all three of his wickets coming in the powerplay. Duffy bowled out in the 7th over itself and was replaced by Impact Player Devdutt Padikkal.