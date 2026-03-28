Jacob Duffy claims 3/22 versus SRH in IPL 2026 opener
What's the story
New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy claimed 3/22 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Saturday. Duffy was sensational for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He was solid upfront with all three of his wickets coming in the powerplay. Duffy bowled out in the 7th over itself and was replaced by Impact Player Devdutt Padikkal.
Information
Duffy shines on debut for RCB
Duffy bowled a decent 1st over and was rewarded in the 3rd which included the wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. In the 5th over, Duffy got the struggling Nitish Kumar Reddy. He finished with 5 runs in the 7th over.
Information
Duffy races to 192 scalps in 20 overs cricket
Duffy shone on his IPL debut, finishing with 3/22. Overall in the 20-over format, the Kiwi pacer has amassed 192 scalps from 169 matches at just 24.85. He owns 7 four-fers and two fifers.