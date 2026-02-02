Ton-up N Jagadeesan, Tilak Varma impress in T20 WC warm-up
N Jagadeesan scored a blistering century in a warm-up match for India A against the USA ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The match was held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Opening the batting with Priyansh Arya, Jagadeesan reached his hundred in just 47 balls. He hit 11 fours and five sixes in his knock of 104. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, who missed the recently concluded India vs New Zealand T20I series, scored an impressive 38 on return from injury.
Jagadeesan, Badoni power India A to 238/3 against USA
Jagadeesan was supported by skipper Ayush Badoni, who also had an explosive innings, scoring a 50 in just 18 balls. He ended up hitting a 26-ball 60. His knock had six fours and 4 sixes. The duo's stellar performances were on display in the preparatory match against the USA. Jagadeesan is one of the 15 players selected by BCCI to represent India A. They will play another warm-up match against Namibia in Bengaluru this week.
Varma shows his mettle on return from an injury
Varma, who will link up with the Indian cricket team next for the T20 World Cup, scored a neat 38 runs from 24 balls. He smashed three fours and two sixes. He batted in his usual positon at number three and added 113 runs for the 2nd wicket alongside Jagadeesan.