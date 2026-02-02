Ton-up N Jagadeesan, Tilak Varma impress in T20 WC warm-up

Future fixtures

Jagadeesan, Badoni power India A to 238/3 against USA

Jagadeesan was supported by skipper Ayush Badoni, who also had an explosive innings, scoring a 50 in just 18 balls. He ended up hitting a 26-ball 60. His knock had six fours and 4 sixes. The duo's stellar performances were on display in the preparatory match against the USA. Jagadeesan is one of the 15 players selected by BCCI to represent India A. They will play another warm-up match against Namibia in Bengaluru this week.