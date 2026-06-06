Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODIs

Injury update

Kohli might return for England ODIs

Agarkar said, "With Virat at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the (IPL) finals. We don't know the timelines yet." However, he was optimistic about Kohli's chances of playing in the England ODIs scheduled for mid-July. "It looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series," Agarkar added.