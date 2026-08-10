Will Jamie Vardy return to English football? Details here
What's the story
West Ham United are considering a move for veteran striker Jamie Vardy as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of the new Championship season, as per Sky Sports News. The 39-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract at Cremonese came to an end. Notably, the club got relegated from Serie A last season. West Ham, who were recently demoted to the second tier, are hoping for an immediate return to the Premier League.
Squad analysis
West Ham's start to the new season
West Ham started their 2026/27 campaign on a high note, beating Portsmouth in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
However, manager Nuno Espirito Santo is still looking to add another striker to his squad.
The London club's attacking depth has been a concern, with new signing Pablo yet to score his first goal for the team after joining from Gil Vicente in January for £21 million.
Update
Vardy assesses his options
A number of clubs are looking at the player this summer.
39-year-old Vardy is weighing his options after scoring seven goals and making 2 assists in 29 Serie A appearances for Cremonese last season.
Before that, Vardy made 500 appearances for Leicester City FC, scoring 200 goals.
If Vardy comes to West Ham, it will be a good move given the player's experience and attributes.
Transfer progress
West Ham's activity in the summer transfer window
AZ Alkmaar have rejected a bid from West Ham for striker Troy Parrott. As per reports, the offer fell well below the Dutch club's valuation of the 24-year-old.
West Ham are also closing in on a permanent deal for Tottenham winger Manor Solomon, with the move worth £5 million up front.
The club has already signed defender Joel Veltman and Venezuelan winger Keiber Lamadrid on loan during this transfer window.