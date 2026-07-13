Jannik Sinner races to 17 Big Titles: What it means
What's the story
World number one Jannik Sinner won his second consecutive Wimbledon title, defeating Alexander Zverev in the final. The victory marks Sinner's fifth Grand Slam title and his first since last year's Wimbledon. Sinner now has 17 'Big Titles' to his name, a term that includes Grand Slam titles, ATP Finals, Masters 1000 trophies, and Olympic singles gold medals. Here are the key stats.
Winning streak
Six Big Title wins this year
Sinner has been dominating the Big Title events of late. He won six of his last seven events, five successive Masters 1000 titles.
The Italian also became the first player to win the first five ATP Masters 1000 events of a season.
His victories include Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome, where he completed his Career Golden Masters.
Performance metrics
Fourth-best win rate in series history
As per ATP, Sinner has a Big Title win rate of one every 4.2 tournaments played. This puts him in fourth place in series history, ahead of Roger Federer (4.4).
The only players with a better rate at these events are Novak Djokovic (3.3), Rafael Nadal (3.5), and Alcaraz (3.9).
With six Big Titles events remaining in 2026, Sinner hopes to improve his win rate further by winning more titles.
Breakdown
Breakdown of Sinner's Big Titles
Sinner has now won all nine Masters 1000 titles at least once, winning the Miami Open twice. This takes his total tally to 10.
Sinner also won the 2024 and 2025 ATP Finals, defeating Taylor Fritz and Alcaraz in the respective championship clashes.
Besides, he owns five Grand Slam titles (Australian Open: 2024 and 2025; Wimbledon: 2025 and 2026, and US Open: 2024).
Sinner is yet to win the French Open.
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Who are the all-time leaders?
Djokovic holds the record for winning the most Big Titles. He owns 72 such honors, including a record 24 Majors. Sinner (17) leads Carlos Alcaraz (15) and is behind Nadal (59), Federer (54), Pete Sampras (30), Andre Agassi (27), and Andy Murray (20).