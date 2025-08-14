By the numbers: Jannik Sinner owns this Masters 1000 record

Men's singles world number one, Jannik Sinner reached the 2025 Cincinnati Masters quarter-final after beating Adrian Mannarino. The Italian star won in straight sets - 6-4, 7-6 (4). As per Opta, Sinner reached his ninth back-to-back ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final. He is the fourth player to do so since 1990. Sinner joined several legends with this record.

Milestone Sinner joins these legends As mentioned, Sinner claimed his ninth successive Masters 1000 men's singles quarter-final appearance. He joined the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic with this record. Notably, Nadal leads the tally of overall Masters 1000 quarter-final appearances. The Spaniard reached this stage 99 times. Djokovic remains the only other man with 90-plus such men's singles appearances.

Appearances Record nine appearances Before the ongoing Cincinnati Open, Sinner finished as the runner-up of Rome Masters. He lost the final to Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian, prior to this, won successive Masters 1000 titles in Shanghai (2025) and Cincinnati (2024). Before that, Sinner reached the quarter-final in Canada and Madrid (2024), semi-final in Monte-Carlo and Indian Wells (2024). He also won the Miami Masters that year.

Information How many titles have Sinner won? Overall, Sinner has won four men's singles Masters 1000 titles, the joint 11th-most with Andrei Medvedev and Juan Carlos Ferrero. Djokovic leads this elite list with a staggering 40 honors.