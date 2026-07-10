Jannik Sinner humbles Novak Djokovic, reaches Wimbledon 2026 final: Stats

Records

Massive records made by Sinner with Djokovic scalp

As per Opta, only three players in the Open Era have claimed more wins from their first 30 matches at this event (Newcombe, Becker and Borg - 27 each) compared to Sinner (26). Sinner is first World No. 1 to reach the men's singles final at Wimbledon in consecutive editions since Djokovic (2019-2021) and the first in consecutive years since Rafael Nadal (2010-11).