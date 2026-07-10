Jannik Sinner humbles Novak Djokovic, reaches Wimbledon 2026 final: Stats
What's the story
Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner, has booked his spot in the final of Wimbledon 2026. Italian powerhouse Sinner overcame seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. Sinner won this semi-final contest 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to progress. Defending champion Sinner will be facing 2nd seed Alexander Zverev in the summit clash on Sunday. Here are further details and stats.
Sinner
99-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams for Sinner
Sinner has raced to a 26-4 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is vying for his 2nd honor at this event, having won in 2025. Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner now owns a 99-22 win-loss record. He is chasing his 5th Grand Slam honor. Notably, Sinner is a six-time Grand Slam finalist and is 4-2 in these matches.
Djokovic
Djokovic is 409-58 at Grand Slams
With this defeat against Sinner, Serbian ace Djokovic has raced to a 409-58 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam winner and is chaing an elusive 25th title since a majestic 2023, when he won 3 Slam honors. Djokovic, who is a 38-time finalist at Grand Slams, was chasing his 8th Wimbledon honor. He is 108-14 at Wimbledon.
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17th defeat in semi-finals for Djokovic
For the 17th time in his Grand Slam career, Djokovic has been beaten in semi-finals. Meanwhile, 5 of his defeats at this round have come at Wimbledon. Before this, he exited in the semis at Wimbledon in 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2025.
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7-5 win-loss record for Sinner over Djokovic
Sinner has raced to a 7-5 win-loss record over Djokovic in 12 meetings on the ATP Tour. For the 7th time the two players met at Grand Slams. Sinner owns a 4-3 win-loss record. At Wimbledon, this was their 4th meeting and it stands 2-2.
Information
A look at the match stats
Sinner doled out 16 aces compared to Djokovic's 8. Notably, Djokovic committed three double faults with Sinner committing none. Sinner had an 88% win on the 1st serve and 62% win on the 2nd. He also converted 3/13 break points.
Records
Massive records made by Sinner with Djokovic scalp
As per Opta, only three players in the Open Era have claimed more wins from their first 30 matches at this event (Newcombe, Becker and Borg - 27 each) compared to Sinner (26). Sinner is first World No. 1 to reach the men's singles final at Wimbledon in consecutive editions since Djokovic (2019-2021) and the first in consecutive years since Rafael Nadal (2010-11).
Twitter Post
Crown!
FOR THE CROWN 👑— ATP Tour (@atptour) July 10, 2026
Who claims the 2026 #Wimbledon title? 👇 pic.twitter.com/DAENqdmNFQ