Jannik Sinner reaches his second successive Wimbledon semi-final: Stats
What's the story
World number one Jannik Sinner reached the 2026 Wimbledon semi-final after beating Jan-Lennard Struff. The Italian ace won the men's singles quarter-final 7-5, 7-5 (4), 6-3 in over two hours on Court 1. Sinner, the defending champion, reached the last four for the second successive year. Overall, this marks his third Wimbledon semi-final appearance in the last four years. Here are the key numbers.
Stats
A look at match stats
Sinner won a total of 114 points and 32 winners in the match. He served 16 aces compared to Struff's 12. The former had a win percentage of 84 and 50 on his first and second serves, respectively. He also won 10 of his 17 net points. Struff had fewer errors (26) than Sinner (38).
Journey
Sinner unbeaten in 12 Wimbledon matches
As mentioned, Sinner is the defending champion, having won the 2025 Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian ended Alcaraz's unbeaten streak at Wimbledon after the latter won the 2023 and 2024 finals. Sinner, who earlier suffered a second-round defeat at Roland Garros, is now 25-4 at Wimbledon. He is closing in on 100 wins at Grand Slams (98-22).
Landmarks
Sinner reaches these landmarks
As per Opta, Sinner became the fifth man to reach 10 singles Grand Slam semi-finals before turning 25. He joined the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Alcaraz. Sinner also broke a tie with Stefan Edberg (94) to attain the 10th-most ATP-level match wins as the world number one since the ATP rankings were first published in 1973.