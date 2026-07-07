Sinner won in straight sets following a second-set tie-break

Jannik Sinner reaches his second successive Wimbledon semi-final: Stats

By Parth Dhall 08:23 pm Jul 07, 202608:23 pm

What's the story

World number one Jannik Sinner reached the 2026 Wimbledon semi-final after beating Jan-Lennard Struff. The Italian ace won the men's singles quarter-final 7-5, 7-5 (4), 6-3 in over two hours on Court 1. Sinner, the defending champion, reached the last four for the second successive year. Overall, this marks his third Wimbledon semi-final appearance in the last four years. Here are the key numbers.