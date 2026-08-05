How Jannik Sinner has fared in Cincinnati Open: Key stats

Sinner made his Cincinnati Open main-draw debut in 2021, where he lost in the Round of 32.

After failing to reach the quarter-finals in the next two editions (2022 and 2023), Sinner finally lifted the trophy.

The Italian ace won the 2024 event after beating Frances Tiafoe in the final. He won in straight sets - 7-6(4), 6-2.

According to ATP, Sinner now has a 12-4 win-loss record at the Cincinnati Masters.