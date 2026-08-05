How Jannik Sinner has fared in Cincinnati Open: Key stats
What's the story
Tennis World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has sparked fresh fitness concerns after a nearly four-hour-long visit to a specialist clinic in Milan. The unexpected medical appointment comes less than three weeks ahead of the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the season. While there is no official indication that Sinner is dealing with a serious injury, he is set to feature in the Cincinnati Open. The hard-court event is the last Masters 1000 event before the US Open.
Journey
Sinner has won the event once
Sinner made his Cincinnati Open main-draw debut in 2021, where he lost in the Round of 32.
After failing to reach the quarter-finals in the next two editions (2022 and 2023), Sinner finally lifted the trophy.
The Italian ace won the 2024 event after beating Frances Tiafoe in the final. He won in straight sets - 7-6(4), 6-2.
According to ATP, Sinner now has a 12-4 win-loss record at the Cincinnati Masters.
Information
Missing out due to injury
Sinner was on the verge of completing a double in 2025. He didn't drop a set en route to the 2025 Cincinnati Open final. However, he had to withdraw from the final scheduled against Carlos Alcaraz, owing to illness.
Information
Overall Masters 1000 record
Earlier this year, Sinner became only the second man to win the Career Golden Masters (winning all nine Masters 1000 events at least once). He also became the youngest player to do so. Sinner now has 10 Masters 1000 titles with a 123-29 record.