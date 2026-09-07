Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming to lead Japan against India in historic T20I

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, their top run-scorer in T20Is, is set to lead Japan in the match.

The 15-member team features 12 players from a national cricketers list announced by the selection panel for the 2026 season in June.

Three other players from the A squads, Tsuyoshi Takada, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, and Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, have also made it to this historic lineup.