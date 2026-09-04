India to play Japan in historic T20I on September 22
What's the story
India and Japan will face off in a historic men's T20I match at the Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22. The game, which will be played for the Suzuki Cup, marks the first-ever meeting between India and Japan in this format. The match is part of Sport 75, an initiative launched after a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian PM Narendra Modi.
Initiative details
Sport 75 initiative
The Sport 75 initiative, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations, aims to promote sporting exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.
The move also supports India's ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.
BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said this is a major moment for cricket as it takes the Indian team into new territory and gives an opportunity to popularize cricket in Japan and East Asia.
Expansion plans
BCCI's commitment to expanding cricket
Saikia added that the BCCI is committed to expanding cricket beyond its traditional markets.
He said, "The BCCI believes that the growth of cricket must extend beyond its traditional territories, and as the world's largest cricket board, we recognize our responsibility to contribute to that growth."
The BCCI will also work with the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) to strengthen cricket in Japan and build on this relationship over time.
Anticipation builds
JCA CEO welcomes India's visit
JCA CEO Naoki Miyaji welcomed India's visit as a landmark moment for Japanese cricket.
He said, "To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to the home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association."
Miyaji thanked BCCI for their collaboration and expressed excitement about welcoming Indian cricket fans while encouraging local Japanese people interested in cricket to cheer on their team.