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Home / News / Sports News / India to play Japan in historic T20I on September 22
India to play Japan in historic T20I on September 22
The match will be played for the Suzuki Cup (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

India to play Japan in historic T20I on September 22

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 04, 2026
05:47 pm
What's the story

India and Japan will face off in a historic men's T20I match at the Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22. The game, which will be played for the Suzuki Cup, marks the first-ever meeting between India and Japan in this format. The match is part of Sport 75, an initiative launched after a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Initiative details

Sport 75 initiative

The Sport 75 initiative, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations, aims to promote sporting exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

The move also supports India's ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said this is a major moment for cricket as it takes the Indian team into new territory and gives an opportunity to popularize cricket in Japan and East Asia.

Expansion plans

BCCI's commitment to expanding cricket

Saikia added that the BCCI is committed to expanding cricket beyond its traditional markets.

He said, "The BCCI believes that the growth of cricket must extend beyond its traditional territories, and as the world's largest cricket board, we recognize our responsibility to contribute to that growth."

The BCCI will also work with the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) to strengthen cricket in Japan and build on this relationship over time.

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Anticipation builds

JCA CEO welcomes India's visit

JCA CEO Naoki Miyaji welcomed India's visit as a landmark moment for Japanese cricket.

He said, "To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to the home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association."

Miyaji thanked BCCI for their collaboration and expressed excitement about welcoming Indian cricket fans while encouraging local Japanese people interested in cricket to cheer on their team.

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