Japan's Kendel Kadowaki Fleming excited for historic T20I against India
What's the story
Japan will face India in a historic T20I match at Sano International Stadium on September 22. The game, dubbed the Suzuki Cup, is a major milestone for Japanese cricket. Kendel Kadowaki Fleming, the captain of Japan's national team, expressed his excitement over this unique opportunity to play against the reigning world champions. Here are further details.
Journey
Dream match for Japan
Kendel revealed that Naoki Alex Miyaji, the CEO of the Japan Cricket Association (JCA), has long dreamed of hosting India for a game.
"When news first came up that we were hosting the Asian Games, Naoki had been talking about the concept of having India here for a game," he said.
He added that "it's extremely special for a lot of people involved."
Effort
Kendel credits BCCI, JCA leadership
Kendel acknowledged the hard work put in by many people to make this match a reality.
He credited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for accepting Japan's proposal and praised his leadership team at JCA, especially Miyaji.
"It's taken a massive effort from a lot of people involved to make it happen," he said.
Excitement
Japanese players aware of significance
The Japanese players are well aware that India have never played a bilateral series against an Associate nation before. They see this as an "extremely exciting opportunity."
Kendel said, "It's got the potential to accelerate the growth of cricket across the country." He added that this match could bring more attention to cricket in Japan.
Notably, Japan is the 41st-ranked Associate nation in cricket.
Preparation
Kendel guarantees a fight from his team
Kendel, a left-handed batter and right-arm off-spinner, said his team is ready to take on India's best players.
"I can't guarantee any outcome, but what I can guarantee is that we will try our best. We'll compete and hopefully we'll give it our best shot."
The Japanese squad includes a mix of experience and youth, with promising young players like 17-year-old all-rounder Charlie Hara-Hinze.
History
Cricket in Japan gaining momentum
According to Cricbuzz, Japan have historically been a spin-heavy side due to the conditions they often play in.
However, they have shown their competitiveness against higher-ranked opposition, as seen in their five-wicket win over Kuwait at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026.
William Glenwright, ICC Head of Global Development, earlier said he is excited about this match and sees it as a major step for cricket in Japan.
Details
More on the historic fixture
The upcoming match is part of "Sport 75," an initiative by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The project aims to strengthen sports ties and human exchanges between the two nations, especially with India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The game will be played at Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture at 9:30am IST on September 22.