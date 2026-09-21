Japan, India set for historic one-off T20I: Preview and stats

The match, starting 9:30am IST on September 22, will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and the FanCode (App & Website).

Expect a run-fest if India bat first as the Sano International Cricket Ground has short boundary dimensions.

However, Typhoon Dujuan is expected to pass near the Boso Peninsula east of Tokyo until Monday evening, with up to 300mm of rain expected in the Kanto region.