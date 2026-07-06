Wimbledon 2026: Eala bows out with loss to Paolini
What's the story
Alexandra Eala's remarkable run at Wimbledon 2026 came to an end in the fourth round. The 21-year-old Filipina tennis sensation, who has been making history as the first from her nation to reach different stages of major tournaments, faced a tough reality check against Italy's Jasmine Paolini. Despite her best efforts, Eala was unable to match Paolini's experience and adaptability on the court. The latter has now advanced to the quarter-finals.
Match dynamics
Eala tries different strategies against Paolini
During the match, Eala tried different strategies against Paolini. She changed her position on serve returns and tried to hit fewer cross-court shots. However, the changes were not always successful. The 21-year-old was learning quickly that she lacked Paolini's experience and adaptability on the court. Whenever Eala seemed to gain some control, Paolini would quickly change the narrative with her speed and excellent hands.
Match progression
How did the 1st 2 sets pan out?
In the first set, Paolini broke Eala in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead. However, Eala broke back to get to 4-5 and on serve. The second set was tough for both players as they struggled to hold serve. Despite being broken in the third game, Paolini immediately broke back. Eala got another break at 3-all and held on to win the set 6-4, showing her resilience against her more experienced opponent.
Match conclusion
Details of the final set
In the final set, both players held serve until Paolini broke at 4-3. She then held her serve to win the set 6-3 and end Eala's journey at Wimbledon 2026. Despite the defeat, Eala's performance in this tournament shows promise for her future in tennis. With this win, Paolini and Eala now have a 1-1 win-loss record against each other on the WTA Tour.
Feat
Paolini scripts this record
As per Opta, Paolini became just the second player in the Open Era to reach the Women's Singles quarter-finals in Wimbledon after having dropped her opening set at the event with a 6-0 scoreline after Mima Jausovec in 1981. She is now also the first Italian to reach multiple quarter-finals in Women's Singles in Wimbledon in the Open Era (2024 and 2026).