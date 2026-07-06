Wimbledon 2026: Eala bows out with loss to Paolini

Match progression

How did the 1st 2 sets pan out?

In the first set, Paolini broke Eala in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead. However, Eala broke back to get to 4-5 and on serve. The second set was tough for both players as they struggled to hold serve. Despite being broken in the third game, Paolini immediately broke back. Eala got another break at 3-all and held on to win the set 6-4, showing her resilience against her more experienced opponent.